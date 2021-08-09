American International Group (NYSE:AIG) PT Raised to $60.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. upped their price objective on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Get American International Group alerts:

AIG stock opened at $50.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American International Group has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.81.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other American International Group news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,278,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $870,080,000 after buying an additional 548,594 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $790,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 642,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 135,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 100,419 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.