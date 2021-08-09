American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $222.65 Million

Analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will report sales of $222.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $221.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $224.00 million. American Campus Communities posted sales of $202.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year sales of $917.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $911.35 million to $923.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $993.35 million, with estimates ranging from $982.34 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Campus Communities.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

In other American Campus Communities news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,122,663.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,297 shares of company stock worth $1,153,253. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 239,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in American Campus Communities by 1,125.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 38,297 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 73.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,133 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 14.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $49.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 710.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Campus Communities (ACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.