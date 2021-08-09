Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.6% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 10,027 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,024,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,557,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,143.89.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,344.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,470.67. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $3,544,555.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at $14,762,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,473,798 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

