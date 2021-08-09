Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lifted by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,963 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.1% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,343.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,470.67. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,143.89.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $3,544,555.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,807 shares of company stock worth $12,473,798 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

