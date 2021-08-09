Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the software’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. William Blair raised shares of Altair Engineering from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Shares of ALTR opened at $71.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,433.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.67. Altair Engineering has a 52 week low of $37.24 and a 52 week high of $72.15.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $143,455.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 35,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,411,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 403,160 shares of company stock worth $26,724,787. Company insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,161 shares of the software’s stock worth $14,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 48.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,504 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at $2,621,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Altair Engineering by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,563 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Altair Engineering by 15.3% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 80,845 shares of the software’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares in the last quarter. 56.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

