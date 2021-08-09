Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €240.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been given a €240.00 ($282.35) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALV. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €222.00 ($261.18) target price on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on Allianz in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on Allianz in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €226.75 ($266.76).

ALV stock opened at €197.72 ($232.61) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €211.79. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

