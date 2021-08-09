Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 4,554 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,194,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,554 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.52% of Dover worth $330,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth $218,186,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter worth $116,469,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dover by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,029,000 after purchasing an additional 593,327 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Dover by 609.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 407,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,520,000 after purchasing an additional 349,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RR Partners LP bought a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth $47,665,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Dover has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

DOV opened at $169.49 on Monday. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $105.38 and a 52-week high of $170.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

