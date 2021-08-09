Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 235,682 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,638,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,682 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.28% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $467,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $158.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.20. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $151.00 and a one year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.86.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

