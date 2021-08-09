Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 116,126 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,696,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,126 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $312,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3,461.5% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $89.34 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The stock has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.65.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

