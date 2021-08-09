Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,831,638 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 530,118 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.48% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $542,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $796,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,316 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,209,653 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $172,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,079 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,225,345 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $173,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,102 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,269,924 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $99,206,000 after acquiring an additional 911,740 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,007,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $73.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $904,731 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.