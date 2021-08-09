Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $405.67 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 768,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of Netflix worth $405,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 40.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $520.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $516.01. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $230.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

