Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $348.98 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,170,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $348,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.57.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $149.00 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.15 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.60.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

