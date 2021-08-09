Alitas (ALT) Price Tops $0.89

Alitas (CURRENCY:ALT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Alitas coin can now be bought for $0.89 or 0.00001924 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alitas has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Alitas has a market cap of $53.47 million and $343,563.00 worth of Alitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alitas alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,331.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $599.78 or 0.01294525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.98 or 0.00340984 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.85 or 0.00127016 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001200 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00016310 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Alitas Profile

Alitas (CRYPTO:ALT) is a coin. Alitas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Alitas’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Altcoin is a crypto coin based on the OMNI protocol, issued on the Bitcoin blockchain as a coloured coin. “

Alitas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.