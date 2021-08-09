Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ALIM. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Alimera Sciences from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alimera Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.69. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $12.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alimera Sciences (ALIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.