Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANCUF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

OTCMKTS:ANCUF opened at $40.57 on Monday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.60.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.