Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 2.5% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,081,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,009,000 after purchasing an additional 39,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Benchmark dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.81.

BABA traded down $1.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $194.86. 301,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,831,770. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $527.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

