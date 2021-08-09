Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Holdings Trimmed by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155,426 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 33,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.40. The company had a trading volume of 49,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,906. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $38.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.52.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

