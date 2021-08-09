Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.44-2.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.50. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.950-$9.050 EPS.

APD stock opened at $290.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.61. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a positive rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $315.88.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

