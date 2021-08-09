AhaToken (AHT) Achieves Market Cap of $30.82 Million

AhaToken (CURRENCY:AHT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 9th. Over the last week, AhaToken has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. AhaToken has a market cap of $30.82 million and $4.29 million worth of AhaToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AhaToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00044612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00140061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.44 or 0.00145882 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,915.28 or 0.99321474 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002630 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $355.24 or 0.00768435 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AhaToken Profile

AhaToken was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. AhaToken’s total supply is 10,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,996,627,974 coins. AhaToken’s official Twitter account is @_aha_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aha is a professional knowledge Q&A service that allows the users to ask questions and get answers from verified experts. It's possible to ask a professional responder, such as a lawyer, tax accountant, labour accountant, psychological counsellor, insurance agent, etc. AHA can receive token rewards simply by doing Q&A in connection with the blockchain. Whitepaper facebook “

Buying and Selling AhaToken

