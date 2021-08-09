Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.84% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Agenus Inc., formerly known as Antigenics Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapeutics for the treatment of life threatening and chronic medical conditions. Immunotherapeutics are drugs that work by modulating the immune system to fight diseases. The Company’s product line includes Oncophage vaccine, a patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine. The Company is also developing Prophage, patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine; QS-21, vaccine adjuvant; and HerpV, a polyvalent off-the-shelf therapeutic heat shock protein-based vaccine for treatment of genital herpes which are all in the clinical testing stages. Agenus Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Shares of AGEN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.49. The stock had a trading volume of 63,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,119. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23. Agenus has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $5.95.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 million. Equities analysts expect that Agenus will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Agenus by 367.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Agenus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

