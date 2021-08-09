Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 36.3% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 705.5% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 42,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 103,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

AMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $164.61 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $62.19 and a one year high of $180.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,735.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

