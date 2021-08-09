AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ASLE traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.51. 15,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,544. AerSale has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AerSale stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) by 65.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of AerSale worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

