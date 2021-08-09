Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 321 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 10.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in NetEase by 14.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,311,000 after acquiring an additional 26,430 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,345,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,180,000 after buying an additional 53,081 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 37.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,062,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,750,000 after buying an additional 289,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 35.7% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 111,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $87.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.09. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $32.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 43.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NTES shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CLSA cut their target price on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

