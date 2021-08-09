Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 25,476 Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 2,784.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,476 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Inseego were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INSG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Inseego by 52.2% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Inseego by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Inseego by 1.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 201,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Inseego by 22.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 12,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Inseego by 22.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INSG opened at $9.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.55. Inseego Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $21.93.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.81 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $50,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,767 shares in the company, valued at $149,589.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inseego has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

