Advisory Services Network LLC Has $284,000 Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 73.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NCLH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $24.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.27. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.09. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. The company had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.78) earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

