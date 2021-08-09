Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 2,121 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the first quarter worth about $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 43.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 110.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 12.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $13.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.40. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 105.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

