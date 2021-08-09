Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 13,101 Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 327.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Desktop Metal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of DM opened at $9.37 on Monday. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.20.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Desktop Metal news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

