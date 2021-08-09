Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 1,628 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 32.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,618 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

CFG opened at $43.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.59. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

