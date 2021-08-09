Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC to Hold

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.78.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $94.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.92. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

In related news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 166.7% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

