Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Lifted by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,984 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in Adobe by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 4,181 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,006 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the software company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,447,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $632.45 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $632.47. The firm has a market cap of $301.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.72, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $580.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

