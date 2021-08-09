Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is United Asset Strategies Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,638 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 2.1% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 963 shares of the software company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 27,782 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,207,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 28,176 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,394,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.12 on Monday, hitting $629.26. 17,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,087. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $632.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $580.51. The firm has a market cap of $299.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.