adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €330.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €330.00 ($388.24) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €363.00 ($427.06) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €315.00 ($370.59) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. adidas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €315.31 ($370.96).

ADS stock opened at €310.55 ($365.35) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €306.47. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a one year high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

