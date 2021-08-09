Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will report sales of $600,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $700,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported sales of $500,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year sales of $3.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $3.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.35 million, with estimates ranging from $4.30 million to $16.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,847.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%.

ADAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.31.

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $3.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $542.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $10.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADAP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,724.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092,210 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,028,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 560,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

