Adagene Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 9th (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Adagene’s (NASDAQ:ADAG) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 9th. Adagene had issued 7,354,000 shares in its IPO on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $139,726,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

ADAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adagene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Adagene from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Adagene in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.57 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.

Get Adagene alerts:

Shares of ADAG stock opened at $17.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $757.65 million and a P/E ratio of -6.57. Adagene has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $31.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.27.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAG. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Adagene during the first quarter worth about $16,573,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adagene during the first quarter worth about $15,051,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Adagene during the first quarter worth about $10,871,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adagene during the first quarter worth $8,230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Adagene during the first quarter worth $8,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Adagene Company Profile

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Adagene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.