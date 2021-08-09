AcuityAds (ATY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ATY opened at $8.55 on Monday. AcuityAds has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $26.17.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.