Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 235.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $14.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.17, a current ratio of 16.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $776.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.31.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,067.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider David N. Gordon sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $322,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,775.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David N. Gordon sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $44,674.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,650.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,005. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

