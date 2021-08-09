AceD Price Up 17.4% Over Last 7 Days (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 19.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, AceD has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. AceD has a market cap of $78,131.48 and approximately $5,465.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AceD alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 331% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About AceD

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.