ABG Acquisition Corp. I’s Lock-Up Period To End on August 16th (NASDAQ:ABGI)

ABG Acquisition Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:ABGI) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 16th. ABG Acquisition Corp. I had issued 13,100,000 shares in its IPO on February 17th. The total size of the offering was $131,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABGI opened at $9.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $768,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $3,642,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

