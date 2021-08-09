Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

NYSE:ANF opened at $36.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.86. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $47.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.29) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Argus raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.