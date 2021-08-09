Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abcam plc is a life sciences company. It researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery and diagnostics. The company operates principally in in the United States, China, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom and internationally. Abcam plc is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of ABCM opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 97.14. Abcam has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCM. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Abcam during the 4th quarter valued at $29,220,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Abcam by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,574,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,266,000 after acquiring an additional 297,320 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Abcam by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,069,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after acquiring an additional 144,236 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Abcam by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 437,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 132,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Abcam by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,152,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,145,000 after acquiring an additional 95,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

