AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Argus

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price raised by Argus from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.01.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $114.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.28. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $119.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

