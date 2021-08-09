AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AbbVie by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,757 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in AbbVie by 291.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 1,868.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,267,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,780 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. Argus lifted their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.01.

ABBV stock opened at $114.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

