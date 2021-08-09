$954.40 Million in Sales Expected for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to announce $954.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $997.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $935.50 million. Pentair posted sales of $798.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year sales of $3.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.21.

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,691. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pentair has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $77.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 22.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 48,192 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 5.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 51.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

