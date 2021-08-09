86,782 Shares in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 86,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Radius Global Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 154.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,831,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,917 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $15,781,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $7,742,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 12.9% during the first quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 485,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 55,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $3,395,000. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of RADI opened at $15.49 on Monday. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $22.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo purchased 925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $12,903,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.