$770.45 Million in Sales Expected for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will post $770.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $770.00 million to $770.90 million. Citrix Systems posted sales of $767.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Citrix Systems.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%.

CTXS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.63.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $117,829.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $93,761.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,247.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,504 shares of company stock worth $1,911,163 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,730,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its position in Citrix Systems by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,260 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.48. 1,851,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,004. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $94.66 and a one year high of $148.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citrix Systems (CTXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.