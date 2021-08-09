7,438 Shares in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,438 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZRE. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,526,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Azure Power Global by 3,708.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 147,765 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Azure Power Global by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 305,887 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 103,950 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Azure Power Global by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 103,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Azure Power Global by 1,012.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 101,200 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZRE opened at $25.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Azure Power Global Limited has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $53.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.00.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. Research analysts expect that Azure Power Global Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZRE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Azure Power Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Azure Power Global from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

