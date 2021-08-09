669,537 Shares in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Purchased by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 669,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,458,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Medical Properties Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.23.

MPW opened at $20.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 5.42. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

