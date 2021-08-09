59,482 Shares in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIDE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $21,409,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $8,990,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the first quarter worth about $2,568,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the first quarter worth about $2,578,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Lordstown Motors by 208.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 208,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

Shares of Lordstown Motors stock opened at $5.93 on Monday. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RIDE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lordstown Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.