5,359 Shares in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Purchased by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 93.5% in the first quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after buying an additional 19,316 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,044,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,673,000 after buying an additional 15,167 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at $236,000.

Shares of VIS traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $196.82. 187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,297. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.37 and a fifty-two week high of $204.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.92.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

