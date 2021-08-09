$5.23 Billion in Sales Expected for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to post $5.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.30 billion. SYNNEX reported sales of $6.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year sales of $21.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.42 billion to $21.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $21.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.38 billion to $22.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SYNNEX.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $34,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis Polk sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $153,501.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,274,343.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,454 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,916. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $439,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after buying an additional 33,131 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 18,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNX traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,316. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $130.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.85%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SYNNEX (SNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.